Vandal uses hammer to smash car window in Scarborough as thug flees the scene

North Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a car window being smashed with hammer in Eastfield, next to the park on Westway, at 10.25pm on Tuesday October 11.

Officers said a person was seen running from the scene whilst wearing a black Adidas jacket, a hoodie with the hood up and black Adidas bottoms.

The force is now urging anyone with information to come forward.

An unknown person who was seen fleeing the area is now wanted by police.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Megan Campbell.