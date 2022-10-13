News you can trust since 1882
Vandal uses hammer to smash car window in Scarborough as thug flees the scene

A thug is wanted by police after a car was vandalised in Scarborough.

By George Buksmann
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

North Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a car window being smashed with hammer in Eastfield, next to the park on Westway, at 10.25pm on Tuesday October 11.

Officers said a person was seen running from the scene whilst wearing a black Adidas jacket, a hoodie with the hood up and black Adidas bottoms.

The force is now urging anyone with information to come forward.

An unknown person who was seen fleeing the area is now wanted by police.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Megan Campbell.

Information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111 and quote police reference number 12220181639.