Photo of the damage at Kirkbymoorside Play Park.

Vandals have damaged a play park platform on Old Road in Kirkbymoorside.

Police are seeking information on the damage which took place between 10am on May 18 and 4pm on May 21.

Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the police investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Louise Neville-Beck, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.