Vandals damage platform at children's play park in Kirkbymoorside

By Duncan Atkins
Published 22nd May 2024, 14:55 BST
Photo of the damage at Kirkbymoorside Play Park.Photo of the damage at Kirkbymoorside Play Park.
Photo of the damage at Kirkbymoorside Play Park.
Vandals have damaged a play park platform on Old Road in Kirkbymoorside.

Police are seeking information on the damage which took place between 10am on May 18 and 4pm on May 21.

Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the police investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Louise Neville-Beck, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240089700 when passing on information.