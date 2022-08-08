Vandals spray paint swastika and graffiti on wooden fences across Kirkbymoorside

Officers said the graffiti was not in one specific area, but was is in fact appearing across Kirkbymoorside

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "If you live or work in Kirkbymoorside I'm sure you will feel upset about the graffiti that is appearing."

Photographs show that the graffiti has been sprayed across several wooden fence panels, concrete walls and a dog waste bin.

Examples of graffiti that has been found in Kirkbymoorside.

Some of the panels appear to be garden fences, or near to homes.

Members of the public have been urged to view photographs of the graffiti in the hope someone may recognise the vandalism and who is responsible.

Anyone who may have seen someone vandalising an area with graffiti is asked to email SNARyedale@northyorkshire.police.uk

Ryedale District Council is working with North Yorkshire Police to tackle the issue.