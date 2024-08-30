Vehicle seized and man arrested after failing roadside drugs test in Scarborough

By Duncan Atkins
Published 30th Aug 2024, 09:16 BST
A 30-year-old man from Scarborough was arrested and his vehicle seized after failing a roadside drugs test.

North Yorkshire Police received a call last night (Aug 30) just after 9pm in relation to a suspected drunk driver.

Officers located the vehicle and stopped it on Scalby Road.

The 30-year-old driver was arrested after he failed the roadside drug wipe.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and a vehicle seized in Scarborough.

Police say he also didn't have a driving licence which resulted in his vehicle being seized for no insurance.

The driver will be reported for the driving offences.

Police thanked the member of the public who called them, allowing them to intercept the vehicle.