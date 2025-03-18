Vehicle seized in Eastfield after driver stopped for not wearing a seatbelt

The vehicle was seized after the driver as spotted in Eastfield without his seatbelt

A driver who was stopped by police for not wearing his seatbelt had his vehicle seized after a second offence was noted.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At approximately 6.30pm on Saturday (March 15), sharp eyed PC 882 McNulty was on a mobile patrol when he spotted the driver of a silver Vauxhall Agile Design travelling on Westway, Eastfield, not wearing a seat belt restraint.

The vehicle was promptly stopped where further checks identify that the vehicle had no insurance policy in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seizure was quickly authorised under s.165 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 and the driver informed that he will be reported for driving a motor vehicle without insurance and for not wearing his seatbelt.

PC McNulty said: “Drivers who are involved in collisions without wearing their seatbelts often contribute to the statistics of those Killed or Seriously Injured (KSI) on North Yorkshire’s roads.

“Seat belt misuse is a factor linked to the ‘Fatal 5’ which is a force priority for North Yorkshire Police and includes distracted driving, careless driving, excessive speed and drink and drug driving.

“It takes seconds to put on a seatbelt and can save your life and reduce the chances of life changing injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This incident also resulted in a vehicle seizure which could incur a fine and points to the driver.

“It is important to make sure you and your vehicle are in order when driving on the road, to prevent harm and avoid any unnecessary hardship on those involved in collisions with uninsured drivers.”