Vehicle seized in Eastfield after driver stopped for not wearing a seatbelt
At approximately 6.30pm on Saturday (March 15), sharp eyed PC 882 McNulty was on a mobile patrol when he spotted the driver of a silver Vauxhall Agile Design travelling on Westway, Eastfield, not wearing a seat belt restraint.
The vehicle was promptly stopped where further checks identify that the vehicle had no insurance policy in place.
Seizure was quickly authorised under s.165 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 and the driver informed that he will be reported for driving a motor vehicle without insurance and for not wearing his seatbelt.
PC McNulty said: “Drivers who are involved in collisions without wearing their seatbelts often contribute to the statistics of those Killed or Seriously Injured (KSI) on North Yorkshire’s roads.
“Seat belt misuse is a factor linked to the ‘Fatal 5’ which is a force priority for North Yorkshire Police and includes distracted driving, careless driving, excessive speed and drink and drug driving.
“It takes seconds to put on a seatbelt and can save your life and reduce the chances of life changing injuries.
“This incident also resulted in a vehicle seizure which could incur a fine and points to the driver.
“It is important to make sure you and your vehicle are in order when driving on the road, to prevent harm and avoid any unnecessary hardship on those involved in collisions with uninsured drivers.”