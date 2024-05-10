Vehicle seized in Whitby after police concerns over child seat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A vehicle was seized in Whitby after concerns that a child passenger was not being carried in the correct type of seat.

PC Snaith and SC Brown were on patrol in Whitby on Thursday May 9 when they stopped the silver BMW.

Enquiries were conducted which showed the driver to be disqualified.

This also resulted in the vehicle being seized for not having a valid insurance policy.

A silver BMW in Whitby which was stopped after concerns over a child seat.

PC Snaith of Whitby's Response Team said: “Any driver can be involved in a collision, and the safety of passengers, including children being carried in the car, needs to be paramount.

“Drivers need to understand the requirements of different child seats based on the age and build of the children being carried.

“The focus is on safety and casualty reduction rather than prosecutions.

“Unfortunately, on this occasion, the driver wasn't meant to be on the road.”