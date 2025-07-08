Vehicle window smashed and tyres slashed in Whitby as police appeal for information

The incident occurred at 1.15am on July 6, on High Stakesby, and involved two male suspects coming to a property.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about an incident of criminal damage that occurred in Whitby.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened at 1.15am on July 6, on High Stakesby, and involved two male suspects coming to a property.

A police spokesperson said: “One suspect smashed the rear window of the victim’s vehicle, and the second suspect slashed two of the tyres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re particularly appealing for information that will lead to the identification of the suspects.

"One suspect is described as white, 5ft 10ins, of skinny build , wearing a black coat with his hood pulled over his face, and has a light-coloured emblem on his left sleeve. He was also wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

“The other suspect is described as white, 5ft 9ins, of slim build, wearing a black and grey North Face coat with his hood up. He was also wearing green tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe and a logo, and black Adidas trainers with three white stripes on the outside and white soles.

“Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 243 Michael Ward, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Quote reference 12250123342 when passing on information.”