Vehicle window smashed and tyres slashed in Whitby as police appeal for information
It happened at 1.15am on July 6, on High Stakesby, and involved two male suspects coming to a property.
A police spokesperson said: “One suspect smashed the rear window of the victim’s vehicle, and the second suspect slashed two of the tyres.
“We’re particularly appealing for information that will lead to the identification of the suspects.
"One suspect is described as white, 5ft 10ins, of skinny build , wearing a black coat with his hood pulled over his face, and has a light-coloured emblem on his left sleeve. He was also wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.
“The other suspect is described as white, 5ft 9ins, of slim build, wearing a black and grey North Face coat with his hood up. He was also wearing green tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe and a logo, and black Adidas trainers with three white stripes on the outside and white soles.
“Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 243 Michael Ward, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
“Quote reference 12250123342 when passing on information.”