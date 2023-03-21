The incidents happened on Friday March 17 in the Manor Drive and Pike Road areas.

The first incident (log no. 12230048600) on Manor Drive saw damage to a vehicle caused by another vehicle driving into the back of it at around 9.45pm.

The second incident (log no. 12230048709) involved a vehicle parked on Pike Road, some time between 9pm on Friday March 17 and 8am on Saturday March 18.

Police are appealing for information about the incidents of damage to cars in Pickering.

Police say although there is nothing to link these two incidents, they were “remarkably similar in timings and nature”.

Anyone with information that may assist with these incidents should contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101 and quote the log number linked to the job.

