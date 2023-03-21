News you can trust since 1882
Vehicles damaged in Pickering in two 'remarkably similar' incidents

North Yorkshire Police are seeking help from the public following two separate incidents of damage to vehicles in Pickering.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 21st Mar 2023, 17:04 GMT- 1 min read

The incidents happened on Friday March 17 in the Manor Drive and Pike Road areas.

The first incident (log no. 12230048600) on Manor Drive saw damage to a vehicle caused by another vehicle driving into the back of it at around 9.45pm.

The second incident (log no. 12230048709) involved a vehicle parked on Pike Road, some time between 9pm on Friday March 17 and 8am on Saturday March 18.

Police are appealing for information about the incidents of damage to cars in Pickering.
Police say although there is nothing to link these two incidents, they were “remarkably similar in timings and nature”.

Anyone with information that may assist with these incidents should contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101 and quote the log number linked to the job.

You can also email police with the information by clicking here, again quoting the log numbers above.