The suspect in Manor Road Stores

The incident happened at 5.15pm on Wednesday March 30 at Manor Road Stores on Manor Road when a male entered the store and asked the shop worker for a packet of cigarettes.

While she was retrieving the cigarettes, he pushed his way behind the counter, pointed a knife at her and demanded that she open the till.

The male is described as approx. 6ft tall of stocky build and he spoke with a Scarborough accent.

He was wearing a blue hoody, with the hood up, dark coloured tracksuit bottoms, white socks and dark trainers with white on them. He was also wearing a blue surgical mask at the time.

Police are requesting that anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have seen the male before or after the incident, get in touch.

They are also requesting CCTV, dash-cam, or doorbell camera footage that may have captured anything.

A blonde female entered the store shortly after the robbery while the terrified victim was on the phone to police, but the victim asked her to leave so she could lock the door.

Detectives are really keen to also speak to this person so have urged her to please get in touch.

If you have any information that could help the force's investigation, email cidscarborough&[email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12220053997.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.