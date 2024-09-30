Victim’s 'immense bravery' praised by detective after Ryedale child abuser jailed for 21 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The detective who led a non-recent child abuse investigation in Ryedale has praised the “immense bravery” of the victim.

At York Crown Court on Friday September 27, Dean Martin Blackwell was jailed for 21 years for a series of rapes and sexual assaults on the then young girl.

The 54-year-old, now of Stokesley, was also handed an extended licence period of one year, placed on the Register of Sex Offenders for life and made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Following a trial in July, Blackwell was found guilty of two counts of raping a child and four counts of sexual assault.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is now an adult.

She reported the sexual abuse she had suffered as a child to the police in 2022.

This set in motion an intensive investigation, during which she has received ongoing support from specialist officers and partner agencies.

Following the sentencing, Det Sgt Beverley Garbutt, from Scarborough and Ryedale CID, said: “The level of trauma and pain the victim has endured throughout her young life is difficult to comprehend.

“She has shown immense bravery in seeking and securing justice.

"I hope the outcome at court provides additional strength to rebuild her life.”

DS Garbutt added: “As for Blackwell, the sickening child abuse he committed all those years ago has finally caught up with him with this significant prison sentence.

“He has also been made subject to robust safeguarding measures to manage his behaviour for the rest of his days.”