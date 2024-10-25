Victoria Taylor: Police confirm body found in River Derwent is that of missing Malton woman

By Louise French
Published 25th Oct 2024, 17:00 BST
Victoria TaylorVictoria Taylor
Victoria Taylor
North Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a body recovered from the River Derwent on Tuesday is that of 34-year-old Victoria Taylor.

Extensive searches were undertaken over a three week period in a bid to locate Victoria who was reported missing on Tuesday October 1.

Formal identification was confirmed by police on Friday (October 25).

A post-mortem examination has also been completed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A file is being prepared for the Coroner for an inquest in due course.

A police spokesperson said: “Victoria’s family have been informed about this update. Our thoughts remain with them and we ask that their privacy is respected.”

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice