Victoria Taylor: Police confirm body found in River Derwent is that of missing Malton woman
North Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a body recovered from the River Derwent on Tuesday is that of 34-year-old Victoria Taylor.
Extensive searches were undertaken over a three week period in a bid to locate Victoria who was reported missing on Tuesday October 1.
Formal identification was confirmed by police on Friday (October 25).
A post-mortem examination has also been completed.
A file is being prepared for the Coroner for an inquest in due course.
A police spokesperson said: “Victoria’s family have been informed about this update. Our thoughts remain with them and we ask that their privacy is respected.”