VIDEO: Neighbourhood Policing Teams execute drugs warrant in Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 7th Oct 2024, 08:49 BST
Police arrest a 43-year-old Scarborough manPolice arrest a 43-year-old Scarborough man
Police arrest a 43-year-old Scarborough man
Officers from Scarborough and Eastfield’s Neighbourhood Policing Teams have released a video showing an early morning drugs raid in Scarborough.

The raid took place shortly before 9am at a property in Scarborough on Saturday morning (October 5).

A police spokesperson said on Facebook: “‘Police with taser!’ is not the call you want to be woken up with at 8:55am on a Saturday morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“However, this was the case for a 43-year-old Scarborough man, as officers from Scarborough and Eastfield’s Neighbourhood Policing Teams bashed their way in to his address.

“Executing a warrant at an address in the town, officers made a swift arrest of the suspect in relation to drug offences.

“The resident is currently in custody as the investigation is ongoing.”

Coast Command Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Lucy McNeill said, “Community intelligence is key in obtaining our warrants.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I would like to thank our residents for providing information.

“Today, we have arrested a suspect, concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

“As shown this morning, we will take robust action.

“Our communities are talking, we are listening.”

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice