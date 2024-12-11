Volkswagen Golf GTI seized in Bridlington for being driven without insurance

Officers from Humberside Police have seized a Volkswagen Golf GTI after its driver admitted to having no insurance.

Whilst out searching for a vehicle of interest, the aging VW Golf GTI was witnessed being driven in a manner that caught the attention of PS Almond.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver admitted to having no insurance.

The driver stated: “There's not many of these Golfs left on the road anymore!”

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “There's one less now, as the vehicle was subsequently seized under S165 of the Road Traffic Act.

“If you are caught driving without valid insurance it can cost you a £300 fine and six penalty points on your licence.

“If you wish to retrieve your vehicle you will need to pay for recovery and storage costs in addition to obtaining the relevant insurance.

“Uninsured drivers are more likely to be involved in serious or fatal collisions and are more likely to be involved in other crime.”