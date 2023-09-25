Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened between 5.30pm and 6pm on Sunday September 17 and the victim required treatment at hospital for facial injuries.

North Yorkshire Police is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the force with information.

They said: “If you live or work in the area and have CCTV, including video doorbell footage, please contact us as a matter of urgency, as your system may override after a short period of time.

“Those who were travelling in the area around the time, which may have captured something on dash-cam are asked to provide this to officers too.”

This can be done by emailing [email protected]