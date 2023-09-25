Vulnerable man assaulted by group of teenagers in Scarborough's Columbus Ravine
The incident happened between 5.30pm and 6pm on Sunday September 17 and the victim required treatment at hospital for facial injuries.
North Yorkshire Police is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the force with information.
They said: “If you live or work in the area and have CCTV, including video doorbell footage, please contact us as a matter of urgency, as your system may override after a short period of time.
“Those who were travelling in the area around the time, which may have captured something on dash-cam are asked to provide this to officers too.”
This can be done by emailing [email protected]
You can call 101 or if you would prefer to stay anonymous, you can speak with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.