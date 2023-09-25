News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Rishi Sunak considering inheritance tax cut
Braverman ‘fully backs’ armed police after officer charged with murder
Usher set to headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Marcus Rashford involved in car crash after United win over Burnley
Lib Dem women’s group banned from promoting event over trans views

Vulnerable man assaulted by group of teenagers in Scarborough's Columbus Ravine

A vulnerable man has been assaulted by a group of 10 to 12 teenagers in the Columbus Ravine area of Scarborough.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 25th Sep 2023, 08:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 08:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident happened between 5.30pm and 6pm on Sunday September 17 and the victim required treatment at hospital for facial injuries.

North Yorkshire Police is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the force with information.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said: “If you live or work in the area and have CCTV, including video doorbell footage, please contact us as a matter of urgency, as your system may override after a short period of time.

A vulnerable man was assaulted by a group of teenagers in Columbus Ravine, Scarborough.A vulnerable man was assaulted by a group of teenagers in Columbus Ravine, Scarborough.
A vulnerable man was assaulted by a group of teenagers in Columbus Ravine, Scarborough.
Most Popular

“Those who were travelling in the area around the time, which may have captured something on dash-cam are asked to provide this to officers too.”

This can be done by emailing [email protected]

You can call 101 or if you would prefer to stay anonymous, you can speak with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.