Wallet stolen from Scarborough's Seamer Road - police appeal for public's help

Police say the incident happened on Seamer Road at around 3.45pm on Tuesday April 25.

The victim lost their wallet shortly after leaving the Salisbury Stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wallet which contains personal property is black and has no damage.

A wallet was stolen from Seamer Road in Scarborough.

Police asking for the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] – you can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Elisha Hay. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad