Wanted Bridlington man arrested at Scarborough station after attempt to hide meat and laundry from police

The man was arrested following an interaction with Police Community Support Officers from North Yorkshire Police and British Transport Police.

A wanted man from Bridlington was arrested at Scarborough Train Station yesterday (June 13)

Officers noticed the 45-year-old man when he was attempting to evade them and attempted to hide from them, whilst in possession of a large box of items, including packs and joints of meat along with laundry items.

Attempting to throw the officers off the scent, the man tried to provide false details.

However, another officer recognised him, and he was arrested to be recalled to prison.