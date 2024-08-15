Humberside Police are appealing for help to locate Ashley Sweet from Bridlington as he is wanted on prison recall. Photo courtesy of Humberside Police.

Humberside Police have put out an appeal to locate a wanted man from Bridlington.

Humberside Police want to know if wanted 31-year-old Ashley Sweet from Bridlington has been spotted.

The police are appealing for help to locate him as he is wanted on prison recall.

Extensive enquiries are ongoing, and the force are doing everything they can to find him.

A Humberside Police spokesperson has said: “If you see him, or know where he is, we ask that you do not approach him but contact us on our non-emergency 101 number quoting investigation reference 24*95542.

“Alternatively, if you would prefer to report information anonymously you can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”