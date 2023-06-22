A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Joshua Richardson, 21, after he failed to appear at court in relation to assault and driving offences.

Extensive police enquiries are being carried out, including checks of linked addresses and vehicles, but he has not yet been located.

He may be in rural areas around Scarborough and Bridlington.

Joshua Richardson

If you see Richardson, or know where he is, contact North Yorkshire Police with your information.

Dial 999 if you have an immediate sighting of him.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.