News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman

Wanted man may be in rural areas around Scarborough or Bridlington

North Yorkshire Police is hunting for a man wanted for failing to attend court.
By Louise Perrin
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 13:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 13:54 BST

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Joshua Richardson, 21, after he failed to appear at court in relation to assault and driving offences.

Extensive police enquiries are being carried out, including checks of linked addresses and vehicles, but he has not yet been located.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He may be in rural areas around Scarborough and Bridlington.

Joshua RichardsonJoshua Richardson
Joshua Richardson
Most Popular

If you see Richardson, or know where he is, contact North Yorkshire Police with your information.

Dial 999 if you have an immediate sighting of him.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230065509 in relation to this appeal.

Read More
READ MORE:Police in Scarborough search for 28-year-old Cayton man