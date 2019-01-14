Wanted man with links to Leeds and Halifax is arrested near Scarborough

A wanted man with links to Leeds and Halifax has been arrested in North Yorkshire after a police operation.

Daniel Town, 29, was arrested in the village of Cayton, near Scarborough, yesterday, as a result of a "proactive operation" by West Yorkshire Police.

Also in crime: Police chase driver fled through Leeds street party as children played on bouncy castle



A public appeal for information on his whereabouts had been issued last month.

Police today said that Town remained in police custody and would be recalled to prison.

Also in crime: Burglar who raided pensioners' home and spat at police is jailed



A spokesman said: "He was arrested on suspicion of various offences, including assaulting a police officer, escaping lawful custody, drugs supply and possession, and domestic offences.

"He was also arrested on recall to prison in relation to failing comply with the terms of his licence after being released from a custodial sentence last year."