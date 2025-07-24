Wanted man's early hours police chase ends as police pop tyres of bike stolen in Scarborough

The motorcycle was reported as stolen from Foreshore Road in Scarborough at 11.09pm on Wednesday (July 23).

A Middlesbrough man is being held in custody for questioning after being arrested by North Yorkshire Police for stealing a motorcycle on Scarborough seafront.

A police spokesperson said: “Several sightings of the black-coloured bike were called into the Force Control Room. It was being ridden by a man without a helmet.

“Luckily, the owner had fitted a tracker which enabled our Roads Policing Team to put in place a capture plan as it headed towards Whitby.

“With all routes covered and Cleveland Police put on alert, the officers spotted the motorcycle just after 3am as it headed north on the A171 towards Guisborough.

“A pursuit was authorised, and the rider was arrested over the Cleveland Police border on the Guisborough bypass when he slipped off the motorcycle at slow speed onto the grass verge.

“The officers had used a stinger device to deflate the tyres. Thankfully, there was only minor damage to the motorcycle which has been recovered for the owner.

“The arrested man was treated for minor injuries before being taken into custody.

“He was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for the police, driving whilst disqualified, drug-driving, possession of drugs, and possession of a knife.

“It turned out he was a wanted man having been circulated on the Police National Computer for failing to appear at court and was subject to a recall to prison notification from a month ago.”