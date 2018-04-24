Wanted: Police hunt for convicted burglar from Malton who has links to Leeds

Police are seeking the public's help in the hunt for a convicted burglar from Malton who is wanted on recall to prison.

It is believed James Connors could be in North or West Yorkshire as he has links to both the Malton and Leeds areas.

Also in crime: Disgraced police inspector must pay £135,000 over drug stash found at his home



The 26-year-old was jailed for burglary and released in January this year.

But North Yorkshire Police today revealed that his licence was revoked last Thursday after it was found that he had breached his curfew conditions.

Also in crime: Police pursuit on A64 in North Yorkshire ends with arrest of two Bradford men



It means Connors will be taken back to prison immediately when he is caught.

Anyone who sees him or who has information on his whereabouts is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12180067209.

Also in news: Did you see red car near scene of crash in Ryedale?