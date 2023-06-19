WANTED: Police in Scarborough are searching for a 28-year-old Cayton man
North Yorkshire Police has appealed for help to locate a wanted Cayton man who has breached a restraining order.
By Louise Perrin
Published 19th Jun 2023
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 17:30 BST
Ben Adams, 28, from Cayton, has connections to the Scarborough and Eastfield areas of North Yorkshire.He is wanted by the police for breaching a restraining order.Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him, but he has evaded arrest.If you have seen Mr Adams, call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you have an immediate sighting of him or know where he is now, call 999.You can also pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111Quote incident number 12230093625.