Wanted Scarborough man Huw Owen arrested in Newcastle
The 40-year-old is being transported to North Yorkshire where he will be questioned in custody in relation to an assault on a man in Staithes on March 13 2024. The man died in hospital at the end of last week.
A spokesperson for Norfth Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you to everyone who has supported the wanted appeal which has now been cancelled.”
Witnesses or anyone with information about the assault are still urged to come forward.
Contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room quoting reference number 12240045582.
Alternatively, pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.