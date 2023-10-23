Wanted Scarborough man recalled back to prison as police search for him

North Yorkshire Police is searching for a wanted man from Scarborough who has been recalled back to prison.

Ben Daniel Collins, aged 23, has failed to abide by his prison release licence since leaving jail on 18 April 2023.

He was sentenced to 32 months and 12 weeks’ imprisonment at York Crown Court on 22 October 2021 for an offence of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After displaying poor behaviour since his release, HM Prison and Probation Service ordered his recall to prison on 11 October 2023.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police enquiries have been ongoing in and around Scarborough, as well as in the Bridlington area where it is known Collins has connections.

Anyone with information regarding Collins’ whereabouts, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room.

For immediate sightings, dial 999 to ensure police can make the arrest.

If you would prefer not to give your name, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.