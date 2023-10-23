News you can trust since 1882
Wanted Scarborough man recalled back to prison as police search for him

North Yorkshire Police is searching for a wanted man from Scarborough who has been recalled back to prison.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
North Yorkshire Police is searching for a wanted man from Scarborough who has been recalled back to prison.

Ben Daniel Collins, aged 23, has failed to abide by his prison release licence since leaving jail on 18 April 2023.

He was sentenced to 32 months and 12 weeks’ imprisonment at York Crown Court on 22 October 2021 for an offence of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

After displaying poor behaviour since his release, HM Prison and Probation Service ordered his recall to prison on 11 October 2023.

Police enquiries have been ongoing in and around Scarborough, as well as in the Bridlington area where it is known Collins has connections.

Anyone with information regarding Collins’ whereabouts, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room.

For immediate sightings, dial 999 to ensure police can make the arrest.

If you would prefer not to give your name, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Quote reference number 12230193153 when providing details.