Stephen Phillips

Stephen Phillips, 40, is wanted in connection with failing to appear at court in relation to charges involving criminal damage and assault.

Despite officers making a number of enquiries to find Phillips, he remains outstanding.

He’s known to work as a fisherman and is thought to be in the Scarborough or Whitby area.

Anyone who has any information which would help officers to locate Stephen Phillips is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room quoting reference 12220004910.

Anyone who has an immediate sighting is asked to dial 999.