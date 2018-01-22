Warning after spate of burglaries in East Yorkshire

Police have issued a warning to residents in East Yorkshire after a spate of burglaries in the Bridlington area.

Humberside Police have urged people to keep doors locked and valuables out of sight after a number of sneak-in burglaries where homeowners were either in the home or had left the doors unlocked.

The force warned: "The vast majority of thieves are opportunists, who target properties, outbuildings, garages and vehicles that have been left insecure. By ensuring that you do not leave your doors unlocked, or windows open when you are not in the room, you can dramatically reduce your risk of becoming their next victim.

"It’s also important not to leave valuables, such as phones, tablets, purses, wallets and handbags within easy reach of open windows, as it takes just seconds to reach in, grab them and leave before you even realise they have gone missing."

Their top five tips to protect properties from thieves are:

**Keep homes and outbuildings secure, with doors and windows locked.

**Make sure nothing of value is left on show to tempt thieves.

**Use your home or outbuilding alarms if you have one fitted.

**Registering valuables onto www.Immobilise.com to assist the police in recovering and returning stolen property. If items are stolen this assists the force in identifying property as stolen/lost, bring offenders to justice and stop the items being sold via second hand stores.

**Be our eyes and ears by calling 999 if there is a crime in progress, 101 with information about those involved in crime or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.