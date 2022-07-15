Warning issued after counterfeit banknotes found in circulation in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police said counterfeit banknotes are in circulation in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police said they have received information that counterfeit notes have been used in the town recently, and urged businesses to check their notes going through the till.

The warning comes with just 78 days left until the Bank of England deadline as £20 and £50 paper notes will cease to be legal tender.

Officers said that as the deadline approaches there may now be an increase in the use of paper notes, which may lead to an increase in attempts to use counterfeit banknotes.

The Bank of England will be withdrawing the paper £20 and £50 banknotes from legal tender on September 30.

It estimates that there are more than 300 million individual £20 banknotes, and 160 million paper £50 banknotes still in circulation.

Sarah John, Bank of England's Chief Cashier. said: "Changing our banknotes from paper to polymer over recent years has been an important development because it makes them more difficult to counterfeit, and means they are more durable.

"The majority of paper banknotes have now been taken out of circulation, but a significant number remain in the economy, so we’re asking you to check if you have any at home."

North Yorkshire Police said with warm weather expected this weekend, they are expecting more people at the coast and have urged businesses and residents to "be on guard".