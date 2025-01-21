Warning to pickup truck owners after spate of thefts in North Yorkshire

The Toyota Hilux is frequently a target for thieves

Take immediate steps to secure your vehicle – that’s the message from police to owners of a specific model of 4x4.

Toyota Hilux pickup trucks, frequently used by farmers and in rural communities across North Yorkshire, are known to be particularly targeted by thieves.

Officers are now reaching out to ask owners to be more proactive in protecting their vehicles.

The warning from North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Task Force follows a spate of Hilux thefts in the county last autumn – and many more recent incidents in nearby force areas.

As a result, North Yorkshire Police officers are carrying out crime prevention patrols in rural locations, and speaking to owners of Hiluxes and other vehicles that may be at particular risk.

Sergeant David Lund, of North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Task Force, said: “While no security system is fool proof, taking precautionary measures will significantly reduce the risk of theft or damage to your Toyota Hilux.

“More and more vehicles in our area being protected by trackers and other security systems, making life extremely difficult for thieves. By continuing to invest in high-quality crime prevention kit, parking in secure locations, and remaining vigilant, you’ll have peace of mind knowing that your vehicle is as well-protected as possible.

“If you haven’t already, consider investing in a tracking system.

“These make it far more likely that police will be able to find your stolen vehicle – and arrest those responsible.

“Steering wheel locks, immobilisers and CCTV systems can also provide a strong deterrent, ensuring your vehicle isn’t seen as an ‘easy target’.”

It’s also believed that thieves could be using keyless entry to steal vehicles.

Cars with keyless entry unlock automatically when the key comes within a short distance of the car. Keyless car theft or 'relay theft' is when a device is used to fool the car into thinking the key is close by. This unlocks the car and starts the ignition.

Thieves only need to be within a few metres of your car key to capture the signal, even if it’s inside your home.

This means that even if your car and home are secure, thieves can still unlock, start and steal your car.

How to protect your keyless entry car

When at home keep your car key (and the spare) well away from the car.

Put the keys in a screened or signal-blocking pouch, such as a Faraday Bag and check if the bag or pouch is still working every few months.

Re-programme your keys if you buy a second-hand car.

Turn off wireless signals on your fob when it's not being used.