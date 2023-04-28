News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
12 minutes ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan
1 hour ago Foreign NHS doctors will not be evacuated from Sudan by UK
2 hours ago DWP £310 cost of living payments stopped in abrupt announcement
15 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
17 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found

Warning to Ryedale residents as fake homeless people are organised group

North Yorkshire Police have released a warning after dealing with fake homeless people in the Ryedale area.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 28th Apr 2023, 08:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 08:38 BST

Yesterday, Ryedale Neighbourhood Policing Team dealt with beggars on the streets of Malton and Pickering.

Although the sign that they carry with them clearly states that the person is homeless, it is in fact an organised group of beggars.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These people live in houses and have access to benefits and support.

North Yorkshire Police have issued a warning to Ryedale residents as fake homeless people are an organised group.North Yorkshire Police have issued a warning to Ryedale residents as fake homeless people are an organised group.
North Yorkshire Police have issued a warning to Ryedale residents as fake homeless people are an organised group.
Most Popular

North Yorkshire Police say they had the same issue last year and the sign they had with them was just like this one that was removed from the beggar today.

If you would like to support the genuinely homeless, donate directly to the appropriate charities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

By doing that, your money will go to the people that really need it.

Read More
IN PICTURES: Here are 17 dogs looking for their forever home in Scarborough and ...