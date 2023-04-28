Yesterday, Ryedale Neighbourhood Policing Team dealt with beggars on the streets of Malton and Pickering.

Although the sign that they carry with them clearly states that the person is homeless, it is in fact an organised group of beggars.

These people live in houses and have access to benefits and support.

North Yorkshire Police have issued a warning to Ryedale residents as fake homeless people are an organised group.

North Yorkshire Police say they had the same issue last year and the sign they had with them was just like this one that was removed from the beggar today.

If you would like to support the genuinely homeless, donate directly to the appropriate charities.

