WATCH: Motorcyclist pops a wheelie at 111mph in Norton, near Malton

A biker who was filmed pulling a wheelie at 111mph on the wrong side of the road with a passenger on the back has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sam Woodward, 27, of Driffield, then failed to stop for police and later lied about his bike being stolen.

North Yorkshire Police launched an investigation into the incident, which happened on the B1248 Beverley Road, south of Norton-on-Derwent.

Woodward was prosecuted for dangerous driving and appeared at Scarborough Magistrates' Court to be sentenced today (Monday November 18) after pleading guilty.

Speed cameras recorded the motorcyclist travelling at 111mph

He was given a 24-week jail sentence, suspended for a year, ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid community work, told to pay a total of £239 in costs and surcharges, banned from driving for a year with and he will have to take an extended test before he’s allowed back on the road after his disqualification.

Police have no released video footage of the offence, which shows Woodward tearing towards a safety camera van on the evening of May 31 this year.

He is recorded riding in the oncoming carriageway on a high-performance Yamaha YZF R-1, riding along with the front wheel airborne while carrying a pillion passenger.

A few seconds later he passes the camera at 111mph with the whole incident caught on film.

After the hearing, Sergeant Michael Ray of North Yorkshire Police’s Traffic Bureau who led the investigation, said: "This standard of driving is very clearly unacceptable and Woodward put himself, his passenger and other road users at risk of serious injury or even death.

"We will not tolerate drivers who use public roads as their own personal racing track and we will take positive action against those who treat them as such.

"Our thorough investigation demonstrates the value of safety cameras on North Yorkshire's roads and shows that we can and will identify exactly who is responsible for an incident of this nature, no matter what steps may be taken to disguise the fact."