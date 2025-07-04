WATCH: North Yorkshire Police officer narrowly avoids collision on A64 near Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police has issued in-car video footage to demonstrate the importance of keeping your distance from the car in front and observing the road ahead.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as a man pleaded to guilty to careless driving that cost him £666 and nine points his licence after driving into the path of a police car.

In December last year, the police car was responding to an emergency using sirens and blue lights as it travelled west along the A64 near West Heslerton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the opposite carriageway, the oncoming vehicle swerved into the path of the police car while trying to avoid another car that had slowed down to a stop on the carriageway.

North Yorkshire Police has shared footage of a near-miss collision on the A64

Thankfully the officer’s quick reaction avoided a head-on collision.

Investigating officer, Traffic Constable Joseph Schramm, said: “This footage clearly demonstrates why you should keep your distance from the car in front and be aware of what is going on around you including observing the road ahead.

“You must have enough space between you so that you can safely stop in the event of the vehicle in front coming to a stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can see how close the car came to hitting the police car head-on and the lack of awareness of vehicles on the opposite carriageway. The presence of the police car could not have been more obvious.

“The consequences could have been catastrophic for all involved. Thankfully the officer, driving on blue lights and sirens, took quick action to avoid the oncoming vehicle.”

The driver of the vehicle appeared at Scarborough Magistrates Court today (July 4) and was fined £415, ordered to pay £85 CPS costs and a £166 victim surcharge.