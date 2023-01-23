WATCH: Numerous drivers caught crossing double white line at speed near Scarborough

It comes after concerns were raised by Wykeham Parish Council and members of the public for the stretch of road along the A170 between Wykeham and Ruston.

The location of concern is on one of the main routes into Scarborough and the double white line system is located on a crawler lane on the eastbound carriageway of the A170, just before Wykeham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crawler lane ends prior to the junction with Main Street, Ruston on the left-hand side.

Numerous of drivers have been caught crossing the double white line at speed near Wykeham, Scarborough.

Drivers who chose to breach the double white line system could find themselves head on with stationary vehicles waiting to turn right into Main Street.

The Safer Neighbourhood Team have over the last 11 months have detected 40 offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team are concerned this is only a snapshot of the offences taking place.

Those stopped are reported for the offence and their details passed to North Yorkshire Police Traffic Bureau who offer an appropriate outcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out of the 40 offenders, 30 people completed What’s Driving Us? Educational Courses.

Four drivers are yet to complete the What’s Driving Us? Educational Courses, but have booked on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two drivers have received three points and a fine.

Two drivers were charged to court and are awaiting court appearances in February, and two new offences being processed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The What’s Driving Us? Course is an educational course which gives an insight into driver behaviour and the importance of driving with consideration towards other road users.

Highway Code Rule 129 covers double white lines where the line nearest to you is solid. It makes clear you must not cross or straddle double white lines except for very limited circumstances.