WATCH: Officers from Eastfield, Filey and Scarborough execute drugs warrant in Eastfield

By Louise French
Published 31st Jul 2024, 15:06 BST
Officers from Eastfield, Filey and Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team joined together with DC Thomlinson from Scarborough’s CID team to execute a drugs warrant at an address in Eastfield on Wednesday morning (July 31).

A 29-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both from Eastfield were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs following the seizure of drugs and cash from the property.

DC Alfie Thomlinson said, “We are committed to disrupting the drug lines, deterring the dealers from operating in our towns and arresting those involved.”

Eastfield Neighbourhood Sergeant Jon Dillon said, “Our communities are telling us they don’t want drugs in their neighbourhood, they don’t want their children seeing drugs on the streets, in the parks.

Officers executed the drugs warrant at an address in Eastfield on Wednesday morning

“We are listening to the information we are being told.

“We will continue to obtain warrants, we will continue to disrupt this criminal activity.”

If you have information about drug activity where you live contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.