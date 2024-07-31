WATCH: Officers from Eastfield, Filey and Scarborough execute drugs warrant in Eastfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from Eastfield, Filey and Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team joined together with DC Thomlinson from Scarborough’s CID team to execute a drugs warrant at an address in Eastfield on Wednesday morning (July 31).

A 29-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both from Eastfield were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs following the seizure of drugs and cash from the property.

DC Alfie Thomlinson said, “We are committed to disrupting the drug lines, deterring the dealers from operating in our towns and arresting those involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastfield Neighbourhood Sergeant Jon Dillon said, “Our communities are telling us they don’t want drugs in their neighbourhood, they don’t want their children seeing drugs on the streets, in the parks.

Officers executed the drugs warrant at an address in Eastfield on Wednesday morning

“We are listening to the information we are being told.

“We will continue to obtain warrants, we will continue to disrupt this criminal activity.”