WATCH: Scarborough pupils try to walk in a straight line while wearing beer goggles

By Louise French
Published 24th Jul 2025, 08:44 BST
A group of Scarborough youngsters have seen first hand what its like to try and walk in a straight line while wearing beer goggles.

The students were taking part in North Yorkshire Police’s ‘Crucial Crew’ where they learned about anti-social behaviour (ASB).

The Crucial Crew team, made up of policing colleagues, PSCO's, volunteers and community safety partners, worked with Year 6 children across the county to help them learn what ASB is - and how to keep themselves safe.

As part of this, children receive drugs and alcohol awareness lessons and got to try walking a straight line in specially made "beer goggles" to help them understand the impact that alcohol can have.

The Year 6 pupils did their best to walk in a straight line
The Year 6 pupils did their best to walk in a straight line

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “The children did a fantastic job of learning to spot risks and we hope they had fun!

“Our Safer Streets initiative helps to reduce crime and ASB to protect our communities.

“If you witness ASB, report it via our website or call us on 101.”

