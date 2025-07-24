WATCH: Scarborough pupils try to walk in a straight line while wearing beer goggles

A group of Scarborough youngsters have seen first hand what its like to try and walk in a straight line while wearing beer goggles.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The students were taking part in North Yorkshire Police’s ‘Crucial Crew’ where they learned about anti-social behaviour (ASB).

The Crucial Crew team, made up of policing colleagues, PSCO's, volunteers and community safety partners, worked with Year 6 children across the county to help them learn what ASB is - and how to keep themselves safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of this, children receive drugs and alcohol awareness lessons and got to try walking a straight line in specially made "beer goggles" to help them understand the impact that alcohol can have.

The Year 6 pupils did their best to walk in a straight line

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “The children did a fantastic job of learning to spot risks and we hope they had fun!

“Our Safer Streets initiative helps to reduce crime and ASB to protect our communities.

“If you witness ASB, report it via our website or call us on 101.”