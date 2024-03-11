Whitby appeal: Motorcyclist in critical condition following serious single-vehicle collision

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious collision involving a motorcycle in Whitby.
By Louise French
Published 11th Mar 2024, 08:24 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 08:26 GMT
The road was closed for several hours to allow polie to deal with the incident - Image: Richard PonterThe road was closed for several hours to allow polie to deal with the incident - Image: Richard Ponter
The road was closed for several hours to allow polie to deal with the incident - Image: Richard Ponter

It happened on Stainsacre Lane, where the road meets the new roundabout leading to the Abbey View housing development, just before 5am on Wednesday March 6.

The rider of the blue Suzuki motorcycle, a man aged in his 60s from Pickering, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance. He remains in a critical condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you can assist the investigation in any way, including providing witness accounts, dashcam footage or possibly seeing the motorcyclist prior to the collision, email [email protected] or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Jeremy Dean.

Quote reference number 12240040577 when providing details.