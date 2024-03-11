Whitby appeal: Motorcyclist in critical condition following serious single-vehicle collision

The road was closed for several hours to allow polie to deal with the incident - Image: Richard Ponter

It happened on Stainsacre Lane, where the road meets the new roundabout leading to the Abbey View housing development, just before 5am on Wednesday March 6.

The rider of the blue Suzuki motorcycle, a man aged in his 60s from Pickering, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance. He remains in a critical condition.

If you can assist the investigation in any way, including providing witness accounts, dashcam footage or possibly seeing the motorcyclist prior to the collision, email [email protected] or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Jeremy Dean.