Whitby Coastguard called to assist casualty injured by falling rocks at Ravenscar

The incident occurred on the beach, along a rocky patch of terrain making walking out on foot near impossible for the injured party.

The casualty had sustained an injury to their lower leg from falling rocks from the very wet cliff tops and required casualty care and safe extraction from the site.

Coastguard rescue officers arrived on scene by foot and together carried out casualty care during a very wet couple of hours, securing and making the casualty as dry, warm and comfortable as possible.

Coastguard helicopter 912 was called to assist with the rescue

After a full assessment of the conditions, it was decided that helicopter extraction was possible despite initial poor visibility and Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 912 was tasked to the scene.

A stamenet on the Whitby Coastguard Facebook page read: “With a successful extraction on behalf of both Whitby and Ravenscar teams, we wish the casualty a safe and speedy recovery.

“As we come into a busy period of visitors to our coastal towns, we ask people be aware of the continual dangers surrounding our cliffs, both from the cliff tops and bottom routes along the beaches.

“Do avoid walking directly below the cliffs as they are very unstable with constant weather erosion and please do not let children (or adults!) attempt to climb or scramble up them.

"Always ensure you have a method to call for help in the event of an emergency.