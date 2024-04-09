Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cameron Bowman, 24, from Whitby, was pinging out “broadcast” messages to his clientele whom he supplied between December 2021 and October 2022, York Crown Court heard.

Police raided his drug base in Spenceleys Yard, St Anne’s Staith, on October 3 when they found dealer bags full of cannabis and cocaine in the kitchen and £1,050 cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cocaine was worth about £440, but analysis of Bowman’s text messages revealed he had been dealing on a substantial scale for about 10 months.

Cameron Bowman.

Officers also seized an iPhone on which police found “trophy photos” showing Bowman weighing cannabis, said prosecutor Oliver Norman.

Bowman was arrested along with two other named men who were drug customers.

He told police he had been dealing to feed his own habit and claimed the cash was rent money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was charged with two counts of offering to supply Class A and B drugs and possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis.

He admitted all four charges and appeared for sentence on Friday, April 5.

Prosecuting barrister Mr Norman said that during the illegal enterprise, which lasted just under a year, Bowman had sent out “broadcast” or block messages advertising his illicit substances to his “consumer base”.

“The Crown says this is (street) dealing over a period of time, beyond simply (dealing) to serve his drug habit,” added Mr Norman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence barrister Amber Hobson said that Bowman, lately of Birch Grove in Sleights, had been acting under instructions from suppliers higher up the chain to whom he was in debt due to his drug addiction.

She said that Bowman had since found a job, kicked his drug habit and moved away from Whitby town.

Bowman told a probation officer he had a £7,500 drug debt and that, at the time of the offences, his daily habit consisted of four grammes of cocaine and three grammes of cannabis.

Judge Simon Hickey told Bowman: “It is my experience that, sadly, the towns of Scarborough and Whitby are known for drug supply and you must realise that dealing such drugs causes multiple areas of degradation and death (due to) people becoming addicted.