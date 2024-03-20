Whitby drug dealers locked up after probe into county lines between Whitby and Manchester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lee Moore, 34, of Runswick Avenue, Whitby, stored and distributed drugs in Whitby.

He was jailed for three years and four months at Manchester Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday March 19) after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and money laundering.

Bailey Stamp, 19, of Runswick Avenue, Whitby is a street dealer in Whitby and acted as a courier transporting drugs from Manchester back to his town.

He was arrested in May 2022 after attempting to hide drugs in a bush while fleeing from police.

He was jailed for two years and eight months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Detective Inspector Mike Robinson from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU) Operations Team said the effect of the influx of drugs into Whitby was devastating to the community, who saw an increase in anti-socal behaviour and associated violence.

"This crime group thought they could get away with bringing drugs from Manchester into Whitby but they were wrong,” said DI Robinson.

"County drug lines supplying class A and B drugs have a devastating impact on the end user and the wider community.

"Dealers often exploit children and vulnerable drug users to store, supply and transport drugs on thier behalf.