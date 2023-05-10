News you can trust since 1882
Whitby man arrested in connection with assault on woman near Columbus Ravine, Scarborough

Police in Scarborough are investigating an assault on a woman on Victoria Park, towards Columbus Ravine, Scarborough at around 8.45pm on Sunday May 7.

By Louise Perrin
Published 10th May 2023, 17:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 17:15 BST

The victim, who is aged in her 40s, was assaulted inside or around a red Ford Transit van that she was travelling in.

The van was parked on the road, near the entrance to Victoria Park Carpark, at the time of the incident.

The victim sustained a large cut to her face which required specialist medical treatment, and a suspected bite mark to her hand.

A Whitby man has been arrestedA Whitby man has been arrested
A 41-year-old man from Whitby has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Following questioning, he was released on bail while enquiries continue.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen or heard the assault take place, and anyone who may have CCTV, phone or dashcam footage of the incident to come forwards.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Rowan Haywood.

Those wishing to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230081806.

