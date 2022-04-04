The man was attacked outside The Dolphin pub late at night, police said.

The man was outside The Dolphin Hotel in Whitby, next to the swing bridge, when he was attacked at 11.10pm on Saturday February 26.

Officers said the assault is believed to have been unprovoked, which left the victim with "significant" bruising and swelling to his eye.

North Yorkshire Police are now asking for the public's help to establish the full circumstances, including anyone who witnessed the assault to come forward.

In particular, officers would like to speak with a man who was with a group of two other men and a woman who were seen near the pub.

The man is described as early to late 20s with a slim build, short dark hair, dark stubble facial hair and tattoos on one arm. He was wearing trainers, dark-coloured jeans and a black short sleeve t-shirt.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC Eve Chinnock 1636 or email [email protected]

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111