News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 hour ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
3 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
4 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Whitby: Men who threw spare tyre and fuel cannister from moving car at police in high-speed chase arrested

Two men who threw objects from a moving car at police during a high-speed chase have been arrested.

By George Buksmann
Published 31st Mar 2023, 14:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 14:20 BST
Two men have been arrested following a high-speed police chase.
Two men have been arrested following a high-speed police chase.
Two men have been arrested following a high-speed police chase.

North Yorkshire Police said it received a call from a vigilant member of the public in Pickering who spotted the driver and passenger of a car acting suspiciously on Thursday March 30.

Officers tracked the Volkswagen Golf to Lythe, near Whitby, and followed it for a short time before the car’s driver drove off at speed towards the Cleveland border.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the ensuing chase, the car’s passengers threw objects out of the window and into the patch of the police car, including a spare tyre, fuel canister, parcel shelf, headrest and a hosepipe.

The car was later abandoned in the early hours of the morning in Skelton-in-Cleveland and the two men ran off, however, after a short chase on foot they were found and arrested.

Most Popular

The pair, both in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of two burglaries earlier this month in Stokesley, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop and several motoring offences.

They remain in police custody.