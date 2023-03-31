Two men have been arrested following a high-speed police chase.

North Yorkshire Police said it received a call from a vigilant member of the public in Pickering who spotted the driver and passenger of a car acting suspiciously on Thursday March 30.

Officers tracked the Volkswagen Golf to Lythe, near Whitby, and followed it for a short time before the car’s driver drove off at speed towards the Cleveland border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the ensuing chase, the car’s passengers threw objects out of the window and into the patch of the police car, including a spare tyre, fuel canister, parcel shelf, headrest and a hosepipe.

The car was later abandoned in the early hours of the morning in Skelton-in-Cleveland and the two men ran off, however, after a short chase on foot they were found and arrested.

The pair, both in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of two burglaries earlier this month in Stokesley, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop and several motoring offences.