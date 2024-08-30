Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 43-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have been charged and remanded in custody to appear at York Magistrates’ Court today (August 30) following the theft of a blue Suzuki motorbike.

The duo from Middlesbrough, were arrested at on the morning of Thursday August 29 after North Yorkshire Police officers tracked and pursued the motorcycle along the A171, when it had been reported stolen at 3.40am from outside an address on Whitby’s West Cliff.

In an update, police say the 43-year-old man has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and going equipped for theft or a motor vehicle.

The 17-year-old has also been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).