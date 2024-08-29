Whitby motorcycle theft: two arrested after police pursuit over border into Cleveland

Two people have been arrested after a Whitby motorcycle theft.

A 43-year-old man and 17-year-old boy, from Middlesbrough, were arrested at 4.18am this morning (Thursday August 29) after officers tracked and pursued the blue Suzuki motorcycle along the A171, when it had been reported stolen at 3.40am from outside an address on the West Cliff.

Officers spotted the bike at 3.55am as it went past Scaling Dam reservoir over the county border.

By this time, Cleveland Police was already closing in from all directions to ensure the suspects on the bike could not get away.

They headed down Birk Brow and North Yorkshire officers used a stinger device further down the road to deflate the tyres.

Traffic cops from both forces worked together to bring the bike to a safe stop on the outskirts of Guisborough.

The suspects were initially taken into custody in Middlesbrough before being transferred to North Yorkshire.

The motorcycle was recovered just before 6am and the owner is being kept informed about the investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make an online report.

Please quote reference 12240156958 when providing details of the incident.