Whitby motorcyclist dies following accident on A169 at Sleights
The single-vehicle collision took place on the A169 Blue Bank, Sleights, shortly after 6pm on Tuesday September 16.
It involved a red Honda CBR 650, travelling southbound. The sole rider - a man in his twenties from the Whitby area - suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.
The road was closed until around 2am to allow for collision investigation.
Anyone who saw the red motorcycle - which is believed to have travelled from the Whitby area - or the collision itself, or who has any relevant dashcam footage, is asked to email [email protected], or dial 101 and speak to North Yorkshire Police.
Quote reference 12250175562 when passing information.