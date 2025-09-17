Whitby motorcyclist dies following accident on A169 at Sleights

By Louise French
Published 17th Sep 2025, 09:59 BST
Whitby motorcyclist dies following accident on A169 at Sleights
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a motorcycle collision at Sleights.

The single-vehicle collision took place on the A169 Blue Bank, Sleights, shortly after 6pm on Tuesday September 16.

It involved a red Honda CBR 650, travelling southbound. The sole rider - a man in his twenties from the Whitby area - suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

The road was closed until around 2am to allow for collision investigation.

Anyone who saw the red motorcycle - which is believed to have travelled from the Whitby area - or the collision itself, or who has any relevant dashcam footage, is asked to email [email protected], or dial 101 and speak to North Yorkshire Police.

Quote reference 12250175562 when passing information.

