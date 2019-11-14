Whitby murder accused appears in court and denies charges

Michael John White, 40, of Coach Road, Sleights, appeared at Leeds Crown Court today (November 11) for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

He is charged with the murder of Kirk William Harland, 46, who was found with serious head injuries at the bottom of a staircase of a flat on the Esplanade, Whitby on September 29.

He was taken to hospital, where he remained in a critical condition before dying two weeks later.

Leeds Crown Court.

White pleaded not guilty to his murder and has been remanded in custody.