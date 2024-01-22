News you can trust since 1882
Whitby Neighbourhood Policing Team planning a Day of Action - here's when you can meet them

North Yorkshire Police’s Whitby Neighbourhood Policing Team is planning a Day of Action on Thursday January 25.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 11:16 GMT
They are running surgeries and meet-and-greet sessions throughout the rural villages, to coincide with the national Neighbourhood Policing Week, as follows:

- Danby Moors Centre between 10am and noon

- The Fox Inn, Roxby between 10am and 11am

- Hinderwell Tea Room and Village Hub between 11.30am and 12.30pm

- Sandside Café, Sandsend between 12.45pm and 1.45pm

- Goathland Tea Rooms between 1pm and 4pm