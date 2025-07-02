Whitby RNLI are ‘disappointed’ by recent vandalism at the lifeboat station

Whitby RNLI have reported a number of recent acts of vandalism, with another taking place last night (July 1) as someone purposefully scratches the Launch a Memory banners.

We would like to reassure our Launch a Memory supporters that we are working to get the signage, featuring the names of loved ones, replaced as soon as possible. “The incident has been reported to the police and CCTV footage is being reviewed. “We have always operated an 'open door' policy at our station, and daily we welcome many visitors who enjoy looking around the station and learning more about our charity. “Since the arrival of our Shannon Class lifeboat featuring over 10,000 names, the outside area of the station has become a place where many come to remember those loved ones. “There are benches and picnic tables which we encourage people to enjoy while they view our lifeboat. “We ask now that this area is respected and looked after so we can continue to welcome visitors in the future.”