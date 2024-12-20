Whitby shoplifter attempts to make clean getaway

The man was charged with four counts of theft

A 27-year-old man has been arrested following the attempted theft of cleaning products in Whitby.

On Wednesday (December 18) police in Whitby were alerted to a suspected shoplifter who had attempted to take £95 worth of cleaning products, including washing pods and tablets from the Co-op store on Langbourne Road in the town.

Security moved in as the suspect attempted to leave the store, and following a tussle in the doorway, the suspect left empty handed.

As the suspect was tracked around town on the Shopwatch radio, officers moved in, stopping the suspect after his visit to the Boots store on Baxtergate.

Following a search and the discovery of £957 worth of perfume products in his bag, the suspect was arrested on two counts of theft.

The suspect, reviously of Sheffield, now of no fixed abode, has been charged with both thefts in Whitby and two others which he was identified for in Scarborough.

He has been bailed to appear at Scarborough Magistrates Court on January 21, 2025, at 2pm.