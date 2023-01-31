Whitby survey launched to see how safe residents feel in town centre at night

Launched by North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe, in partnership with Whitby Town Council, the survey was initiated following concerns raised with the commissioner over the number of licensed venues in the town and police visibility.

This has prompted a need to hear what Whitby residents and the wider community have to say about the impact a growing number of alcohol-serving venues is having, particularly on an evening.

Results from the survey will be used by the Commissioner’s Office, Whitby Town Council, North Yorkshire Police Licensing Department, Whitby Neighbourhood Policing Team, and Scarborough Borough Council to help them decide how licenses are granted in Whitby town centre.

A new survey has been launched to see how safe people feel in Whitby at night time. picture: Duncan Atkins

It will also identify other areas of public safety concern such as anti-social behaviour, road safety and theft.

Commissioner Zoë said: “I know that there are always going to be concerns in areas with a busier night-time economy but when communities are beginning to feel unsafe, we need to look at what can be done as a solution.

"I am very pleased that Whitby Town Council want to be involved in this work for their residents.

“The survey will help us to gain a better understanding of public concerns, how safe they feel, their views on policing and what they think needs to change – an opportunity also for businesses operating at night, who may need support to improve safety for staff and customers.

“If you live or work in Whitby, please take a few minutes to complete the questions and help inform this work to ensure you are safe and feeling safe.”

Cllr Linda Wild, Whitby Town Mayor added: “We welcome and support the Commissioner’s survey and encourage the people of Whitby Town and surrounding areas to take the time to fill it out and provide their feedback.

“We want to understand how local people are feeling about the growing night life in Whitby and any other public concerns affecting their safety.”

The online survey has launched and will run for four weeks, closing at midnight on Monday February 27.