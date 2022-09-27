Whitby tourist rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the face with glass bottle during street attack

North Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a serious assault outside Trenchers restaurant, near the roundabout on Station Square and New Quay Road, at around 9pm on Saturday September 24.

Officers said a holidaymaker, who was visiting Whitby from Leeds, was hit in the face with a glass bottle in an unprovoked attack, which left him with a deep cut to his cheek.

The man was rushed to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough where he received treatment and was later discharged.

North Yorkshire Police said the attack happened at the roundabout outside the Trenchers restaurant.

Officers from Scarborough’s Criminal Investigation Department are now urging anyone who witnessed the attack, or who recorded phone or dash-cam footage, to come forward.

In particular, they want to speak with a man who was seen in the area. He is described as white and was wearing a dark grey and black hooded raincoat over the top of a grey and blue hoodie. The man was seen with a woman who was wearing white trousers and a green jacket.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call police on 101, select option two and ask to speak with Douglas Stanway of Scarborough and Ryedale CID.